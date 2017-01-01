Build more Intelligent Apps with the Power of Deep Learning
Take advantage of Prisma Platform, a new system to control your research workflow and easily develop and integrate powerful and fast deep learning models into your app just with a few lines of code.
Learn more
APIs & SDKs
Superior Image Analysis
Prisma vision technologies enable developers and businesses to understand and modify the content of an image by encapsulating powerful machine learning models in an easy-to-use REST API or SDK for iOS or Android apps. These technologies can also be used in your company by deploying them on your cloud. Empower your business with cutting edge deep learning tech!
Consumer Products
Loved by more than 100M users
Prisma transforms your photos and videos into works of art using the styles of famous artists: Van Gogh, Picasso, Levitan, as well as world famous ornaments and patterns. A unique combination of neural networks and artificial intelligence helps you turn memorable moments into timeless art.
Learn more
Sticky uses artificial neural network to help you create your own selfie-stickers incredibly fast! Create still and animated stickers, save them to the sticker pack and share easily to your conversations. Make your chats even funnier!
Learn more
Our clients
We work with the best